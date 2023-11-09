Female RMG worker dies in police action

A female garment worker lost her life, and ten others were injured in a clash between police and ready-made garment (RMG) workers at Konabari in Gazipur on Wednesday. The workers were demonstrating demanding salary hike.The deceased, Anzuara Khatun, aged 24, worked as a sewing machine operator in a garment factory in Konabari. She was injured in the clash and was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, as reported by Inspector Bachchu Mia, who was in charge of the DMCH Police Outpost. Anzuara Khatun was the daughter of Montu Miah from Kazipara in Sirajganj. Another garment worker, Jalal Uddin, was also injured in the clash.Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam mentioned that two of the injured individuals were taken to Dhaka for treatment, but he did not have information about whether any of them had died.The clash erupted during a demonstration where garment workers were demanding a minimum salary of Tk 23,000. In response to the protests, the police fired rubber bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, resulting in eleven people getting injured.The agitating garment workers claimed that Anjuara died on the way to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.In a separate incident, a clash occurred between garment workers and the police when the workers attempted to block a road in Ashulia in Dhaka's Savar upazila on Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of workers from several factories were gathering to demonstrate in support of a Tk 23,000 minimum wage.Law enforcement officers attempted to disperse the workers, who responded by hurling bricks. Police fired blanks and tear gas shells while also using batons to disperse the crowd.Garment workers across Bangladesh have been demonstrating for several days, demanding an increase in their basic salary to Tk 23,000. On Tuesday, the government of Bangladesh had fixed Tk 12,500 as the minimum wage for entry-level RMG workers, a decision that was rejected by union leaders. The previous minimum wage was Tk 8,000, and union leaders had threatened to escalate their demonstrations.To ensure security at garment factories, eight platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts. Shariful Islam, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed this development, adding that BGB personnel had also been deployed across the country to assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order. This occurred while a two-day countrywide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami was taking place.