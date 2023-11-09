UN again expresses concern over mass arrests in BD

The United Nations has once again expressed its concern about the arrests of opposition leaders in Bangladesh. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, responded to a question during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.He stated, "I would refer you to what we've been saying for the last week, if not more, expressing our concern at the mass arrests and the general atmosphere," according to a release.A journalist had inquired about the arrests of leaders and activists from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the statement from the ruling party's general secretary, who had criticized the UN as being useless with no other role in the world except to offer some positive words.Dujarric acknowledged that criticism of the UN is not new and can vary depending on the context. He also posed a question in response, asking the journalist which specific part of the UN they were referring to.