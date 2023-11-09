42 projects involving Tk 25,000cr go to last ECNEC meeting today

A total of 42 projects worth Tk 25,000 crore will be presented for approval in the last Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Thursday.Among them, there are 36 regular projects, one project only to extend the period without increasing the cost. And the remaining five projects have been approved by the Planning Minister as the estimated cost is below Tk 50 crore.Sources said that the five-year term of the current government is coming to an end. If the election schedule is announced, the government will not be able to do anything except routine activities. In this situation, the last meeting of the ECNEC is being held Thursday.The Planning Ministry said that hundreds of projects are pending at various stages for approval. Of the projects, a total of 42 projects were selected in a meeting held on November 6 at the Planning Minister's office with Minister MA Mannan in the chair.State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar and members of the Planning Commission were also present in the meeting.A maximum of 16 the projects that have been finalized for presentation at ECNEC belong to the physical infrastructure category. The project proposed for extension only is also of the Physical Infrastructure Department. The Socio-Economic Infrastructure Department and Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Department have the second highest number of 9 projects each. Apart from this there are two projects in the industry and energy department.Sources say there was a lot of lobbying by ministers and MPs of various ministries to include various projects on the list for approvals at the last ECNEC. Due to the expiry of the term of the government, everyone became active from different places to get their projects approved.In this situation, a record 82 projects were presented with information in the ECNEC meeting held on October 31. However, not all the projects were approved in that meeting. The Prime Minister approved 37 projects worth Tk 52,000 crore. Planning Commission sources said that a multi-faceted campaign started to list the projects, including the projects that were left out, for the last one to be raised.One of the projects going up in ECNEC is 'park construction in Sherebangla Nagar area of Dhaka'. If approved, the park will be built in the old trade fair grounds of Sherebangla Nagar in the capital at a cost of Tk 103 crore. Dhaka residents will get a new park through this project of the Housing and Public Works Ministry. The park will allow people of all ages, including children, to get close to nature. Besides, as per the design of the Sangsad Bhavan, initiatives have been taken to aesthetically decorate the park with lakes, green spaces and rides for children and seating areas for rest.Planning Commission member Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, said that the park construction project is very important. The proposal for the project came quite early. It has been scrutinized at various stages. A few pre-engagement meetings have also been held. At last Monday's PEC meeting, it was decided to officially take up the project.He said, "The cost of the project is not very high. Apart from this, the place is left open. Another establishment can be built there at any time. A park instead would be much better for the citizens of the capital. It is from that thought that the approval of the project has been recommended."Other projects are - a multi-storied government office building project in Dhaka's Sherebangla Nagar administrative area; Construction of 123 flats for government officials in Tejgaon industrial area, re-examination, expansion, renovation and development (first revised) project of Chattogram city drainage canal, proper improvement of roads connecting Lakshmipur, Noakhali and Feni districts with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar Economic Zone, upgrading Elliotganj-Muradnagar-Ramchandrapur-Bancharampur district highway to proper standard and width, construction of link road from RAJUK Purbachal 300- feet highway to Madani Avenue Sylhet highway (2nd revised).The projects also include - upgradation of Satkhira-Sakhipur-Kaliganj highway and Kaliganj-Shyamnagar-Bhetkhali highway; Daudkandi-Chattogram section of four-lane elevated Dhaka-Chattogram National Highway (N-1) for four years performance-based operation and strengthening (first revised); Land acquisition and transfer of utilities for upgradation of Bhanga-Jasore-Benapole highway to four lanes, Construction of multi-storied residential building for cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation (Third Revised), Dhaka Water Supply Network Development (Second Revised), enhanced Dhaka Water Supply Resilience Project, Dhaka Sanitation Development (First Revised), and development of various roads, drainage and waste management development in Barisal City Corporation area.Among the projects to be taken up in ECNEC are - Bangladesh e-passport and introduction of automated border control management (first revised) project; Further development of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka (first revised); Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) Establishment (First Revised) Scheme, construction of necessary infrastructure and expansion of ancillary facilities of Mugda Medical College, supporting implementation of the Mother and Child Benefit Programme, land acquisition, development and implementation of ancillary works for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Kishoreganj, Nectar's physical infrastructure development and training programmes to strengthen ICT education and research activities, establishment of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Academy (Third Revised).In addition, the improvement of Urban Public Health Preventive Services Project (Component 3), Construction of gas, electricity and communication infrastructure of Maheshkhali Economic Zone-3, Jassore Export Processing Area, protection of different areas of Jhalokathi Sadar and Nalchiti upazila from erosion of Sugandha River, construction of city and union land offices across the country (Phase II), Livestock and Dairy Development (First Revised), Modern Food Storage Construction (Third Revised); Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Moulvibazar (First Phase), establishment of Regional Agricultural Research Center of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute at Meherpur headquarters, establishment of Agricultural Technology Center and Capacity Building in Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Chattogram Hill Tracts rural infrastructure development and Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari District Rural Infrastructure Development (Second Revised) projects are coming up. Only the duration of the Khulna Metropolitan and Khulna District Police Lines Construction (First Revised) project is increasing.Planning Minister MA Mannan has approved five projects under his jurisdiction as the expenditure is below Tk 50 crore. These are - Smart Agriculture Card and Digital Agriculture (Pilot) projects; provision of Working Capital for Weavers and Modernization of Handlooms (First Revised); Jamdani Village Establishment Project; Establishment of 13 different types of centers under the Weaving Board (2nd Revised) and construction of Academic Building and Therapy Center of Goleja Khatun Intellectually Handicapped and Autism School at Gopinathpur, Pirganj, Rangpur.