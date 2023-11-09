Video
PM returns from Saudi Arabia

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Wednesday morning after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 7:41 am.

Earlier, the flight departed King Abdul Aziz International Airport here at 10:54 pm on Tuesday local time.

On November 5, the premier went to Madina on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

On that day, she performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

Then she left for Makkah and performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram ((Kaaba Sharif)) after Esha prayers ob the same day.   

On November 6, the prime minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.   

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings its top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, she attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

The Kingdom in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.    �UNB



