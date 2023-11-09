Video
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023
Home Miscellaneous

Vandalism Case

BNP leader Prince sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Emran Saleh Prince, organizing secretary of BNP, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Rajarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda passed the order as Sub Inspector Farhad Matubbor of Paltan Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP leader before the court after completion a three-day remand in the case.

On the other hand Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge court fixed November 29 for bail hearing of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan in a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.
 
Judge Md Ashaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Session's judge court   set the date of bail hearing of Khasru and Swapan as his lawyer Advocate Joinal Abedin Mejbah submitted a prayer for bail.

Another Dhaka court on Sunday placed Prince on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum.  According to the case documents, BNP men following  order and instigation of BNP central leaders  vandalized police canteen, museum during a clash with policemen on October 28.

They torched a duty post of police and snatched a pistol and magazine loaded with eight bullets of ASI Ershadul Haque, beating him indiscriminately.

Plainclothes men allegedly picked Prince from his sister's house in the Badda area of the capital Saturday night.



