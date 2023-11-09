Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Six killed in separate road accidents in 4 districts

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent


At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Narail, Patuakhali and Jashore.

In Dhaka city, two people, including a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council, have been found dead after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck in Dhaka's Eskaton.
The accident occurred early on Wednesday on the road from Bangla Motor to the Moghbazar Flyover, according to Md Awlad Hossain, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Ariful Islam, 40, and Souvik Karim, 42. Ariful hailed from Panchagarh and lived in Dhaka's New Eskaton, while Souvik hailed from Noakhali and lived in Moghbazar.

Arif is a former central president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council. He worked in the marketing department of the publishing company UPL.

Souvik was a former leader of the Dhaka University branch of the Chhatra Federation and taught at a private university.

OC Awlad said that the police station got a call on the 999 emergency line early in the morning that reported the bodies of two motorcycle passengers were lying on the road.

"The two died on the spot when a truck ran them over," the police official said, citing witnesses.

 "The truck fled. We are trying to identify the truck from video from closed circuit (CC) cameras."
In another incident, the founder and CEO of Maven Autos, Md Ashfaqur Rahman, killed in a bike accident on Wednesday.

He fell off his bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway around 2:30am. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:30am, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

"As it was getting late, two of his assistants went to Mawa in another bike to escort him back to Dhaka. On their way back, near Lebukhali bridge, they found out his bike was lying on the highway," he said, adding that Ashfaqur was found lying 20-25 yards away from his motorbike.

Our Narail Correspondent added: A young man was killed as a truck hit his motorcycle on the on Lohagara-Mohajonpur road at Lohagara upazila in Narail district on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 10 am in Rajupur area under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Jony Sheikh, 20, a resident of Kola village in the upazila. Locals said Jony Sheikh was heading towards Lohagara on his bike. On the way, a speeding truck hit the bike, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken Lohagara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Lohagara Police Station officer-in-charge Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the death matter.

Our Patuakhali Correspondent added that a local UP member was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a truck at Mirzaganj upazila in Patuakhali district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at around 8.00pm in Shingbari Bazaar area under Kakrabunia union of the upazila. The deceased was identified as Monindra Kopali, a member of Ward No-3 of the union.


According to locals, Monindra was talking with two others along the road. At that time, a speeding Barguna bound truck rammed them, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rushed them to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred Monindra to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Mirzaganj Police Station officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman said being informed, police seized the truck, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene. Legal action would be taken if anyone filed a complaint in this regard, the OC added.

Our Jashore Correspondent added that an employee of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office was killed in a road accident in Jashore on Tuesday night.  Deceased Kamrunnahar Putul, 35, was assistant inspector of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office.

According to her relatives and police, the incident took place when she was returning home riding on her colleague's motorcycle following office yesterday.

On the way, when they reached Dhopakhola area, another motorcycle hit their bike from behind, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak. Police are trying to nab the rider of the motorcycle that hit Kamrunnahar's bike, he added.

Locals took to the Jashore General Hospital where she died around 11:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, a physician of the emergency department at the hospital.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP leader Prince sent to jail
Six killed in separate road accidents in 4 districts
BNP lawyers get bail in CJ residence attack case
BNP postpones programme to mark November 7
Tk 20,000 DMP bounty for helping arrest arsonists
Oman temporarily suspends visas for BD nationals, citing labour market regulation
JCD, Shibir, BCL clash in Sylhet
People involved in violence to be brought to book: IGP


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft