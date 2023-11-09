Six killed in separate road accidents in 4 districts

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Narail, Patuakhali and Jashore.In Dhaka city, two people, including a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council, have been found dead after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck in Dhaka's Eskaton.The accident occurred early on Wednesday on the road from Bangla Motor to the Moghbazar Flyover, according to Md Awlad Hossain, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.The dead have been identified as Ariful Islam, 40, and Souvik Karim, 42. Ariful hailed from Panchagarh and lived in Dhaka's New Eskaton, while Souvik hailed from Noakhali and lived in Moghbazar.Arif is a former central president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Federation and a member of the Gonosanghati Andolan national council. He worked in the marketing department of the publishing company UPL.Souvik was a former leader of the Dhaka University branch of the Chhatra Federation and taught at a private university.OC Awlad said that the police station got a call on the 999 emergency line early in the morning that reported the bodies of two motorcycle passengers were lying on the road."The two died on the spot when a truck ran them over," the police official said, citing witnesses."The truck fled. We are trying to identify the truck from video from closed circuit (CC) cameras."In another incident, the founder and CEO of Maven Autos, Md Ashfaqur Rahman, killed in a bike accident on Wednesday.He fell off his bike on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway around 2:30am. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:30am, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost."As it was getting late, two of his assistants went to Mawa in another bike to escort him back to Dhaka. On their way back, near Lebukhali bridge, they found out his bike was lying on the highway," he said, adding that Ashfaqur was found lying 20-25 yards away from his motorbike.Our Narail Correspondent added: A young man was killed as a truck hit his motorcycle on the on Lohagara-Mohajonpur road at Lohagara upazila in Narail district on Wednesday. The accident occurred around 10 am in Rajupur area under the upazila.The deceased was identified as Jony Sheikh, 20, a resident of Kola village in the upazila. Locals said Jony Sheikh was heading towards Lohagara on his bike. On the way, a speeding truck hit the bike, leaving him critically injured.He was taken Lohagara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Lohagara Police Station officer-in-charge Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the death matter.Our Patuakhali Correspondent added that a local UP member was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a truck at Mirzaganj upazila in Patuakhali district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place at around 8.00pm in Shingbari Bazaar area under Kakrabunia union of the upazila. The deceased was identified as Monindra Kopali, a member of Ward No-3 of the union.According to locals, Monindra was talking with two others along the road. At that time, a speeding Barguna bound truck rammed them, leaving them critically injured.Locals rushed them to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred Monindra to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.Mirzaganj Police Station officer-in-charge Hafizur Rahman said being informed, police seized the truck, however, its driver and helper managed to flee the scene. Legal action would be taken if anyone filed a complaint in this regard, the OC added.Our Jashore Correspondent added that an employee of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office was killed in a road accident in Jashore on Tuesday night. Deceased Kamrunnahar Putul, 35, was assistant inspector of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office.According to her relatives and police, the incident took place when she was returning home riding on her colleague's motorcycle following office yesterday.On the way, when they reached Dhopakhola area, another motorcycle hit their bike from behind, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak. Police are trying to nab the rider of the motorcycle that hit Kamrunnahar's bike, he added.Locals took to the Jashore General Hospital where she died around 11:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, a physician of the emergency department at the hospital.