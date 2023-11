BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said that the movement will continue till the goal of restoring democracy is achieved.Rizvi said this while speaking at a virtual press briefing amid the first day of the countrywide 48-hour blockade the BNP and its like-minded parties called on Wednesday."Our leaders and activists will carry out every programme that the party will announce. Our destination is either a prison or a highway. There is nothing in the middle of these two," Rizvi said. �UNB