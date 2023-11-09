Video
Businessmen calls for political stability

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

Businessmen do not want strikes and blockades for the sake of the country, nation and economy.

They said, "We want to do business, we don't want strikes and blockades. If there are strikes and blockades, the country's economy will be turned upside down."

Businessmen said these things at the 'National Export Trophy 2020-21' award ceremony at Osmani Smriti Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday.

Mahbubal Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), an apex organization of businessmen, said, "We businessmen want political stability, not strikes and blockades. We want to spread this message to everyone."

He said that as a result of the strikes and blockades, the car fare on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway was Tk 17,000 to Tk 18,000, now it is Tk 32,000 to Tk 34,000. This cost is coming to the factory. A factory becoming an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs will bring this extra money from where? Can you add new orders now, or can't you? As a result, traders are suffering.

The FBCCI president said, "I think strikes and blockades paralyze a country-nation, especially the economy. We have to get out of here. We do not want this culture."

Former president of FBCCI AK Azad said the country's economy is being damaged due to strikes and blockades. The destructive program of strikes and blockades will be withdrawn. Foreigners will not invest during arson and violence. They will not reorder.

Highlighting Bangladesh Bank's report, he said, "Compared to the previous year, capital machinery is currently 40 percent less. Raw material is coming in less than 30 percent. So for the sake of the country's economy, we have to work with everyone."

Addressing the current president of FBCCI, AK Azad said that Customs is oppressing the HS code, it is unfair. We have to protect ourselves from it. Otherwise employment will not be created.

Ministry of Commerce Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the function and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest. Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome address.

The government awarded 73 exporters with the National Export Trophy based on their shipment volumes in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The awards were presented in 32 categories to 73 businesses - 28 in gold, 25 in silver and 19 in bronze category respectively.




