BNP continues to falsify shamelessly, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said, failing in its so-called movement, BNP is continuing its usual trend of falsifying shamelessly."As they (BNP leaders) failed in their movement to topple the government, their internal burning goes up several times. In the fire of failure, they are involved in ill-efforts to burn the future possibilities of the country's people to ashes," he said in a statement.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP continues carrying out terrorist acts in the name of so-called political programme and blockade.As the anti-democratic evil force - BNP - does not have enough strength and ability to wage a movement in democratic way, it has chosen the path of arson like the past, he said. �BSS