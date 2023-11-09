Video
Govt prepares to showcase human rights efforts ahead of UN review on Nov 13

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh's human rights record will be reviewed by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group at its 44th Session on Monday, 13 November 2023, in Geneva.

Bangladesh is one of 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during the ongoing session, which takes place from 6 to 17 November 2023, as stated in a UN release. Bangladesh has undergone its first, second, and third UPR reviews in February 2009, April 2013, and May 2018, respectively. The UPR Working Group is composed of the 47 Member States of the Human Rights Council.

However, each of the 193 UN Member States can participate in a country review. The reviews are based on three key documents: (1) National report - information provided by the State under review. (2) Information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities. (3) Information provided by other stakeholders, including national human rights institutions, regional organizations, and civil society groups.

"The UPR is a peer review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN Member States have been reviewed thrice. During the fourth UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out the steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews, which they committed to follow up on, and highlight recent human rights developments in the country," according to the release.




Govt prepares to showcase human rights efforts ahead of UN review on Nov 13
