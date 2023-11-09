First day of blockade was peaceful in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: There was normal situation on the first day of third phase of countrywide blockade called by BNP in Chattogram on Wednesday.Traffic movement was quite normal during the blockade.BNP Media cell spokesman M Idris Ali said activists of BNP brought out several processions in the city.Police claimed there were reports of untoward incidents in the City.The civic life of the port city was quite normal. Traffic movement in the city was also normal since the morning as a good number of motor vehicles, mostly commuters' services, buses, auto rickshaws and rickshaws were seen plying on city streets.Attendance in public, private offices and banks were normal and trading activities at Chaktai-Khatungonj, the prime wholesale business hub in the country, was also normal, Khatungonj business association sources said.