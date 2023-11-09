Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

First day of blockade was peaceful in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: There was normal situation on the first day of third phase of countrywide blockade called by BNP in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Traffic movement was quite normal during the blockade.

BNP Media cell spokesman M Idris Ali said activists of BNP brought out several processions in the city.

Police claimed there were reports of untoward incidents in the City.

The civic life of the port city was quite normal. Traffic movement in the city was also normal since the morning as a good number of motor vehicles, mostly commuters' services, buses, auto rickshaws and  rickshaws were seen plying on city streets.

 Attendance in public, private offices and banks were normal and trading activities at Chaktai-Khatungonj, the prime wholesale business hub in the country, was also normal, Khatungonj business association sources said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fossil fuel plans by producing nations threaten global climate goals: UN
Movement to continue until democracy is restored: Rizvi
Businessmen calls for political stability
BNP continues to falsify shamelessly, says Quader
Govt prepares to showcase human rights efforts ahead of UN review on Nov 13
First day of blockade was peaceful in Ctg
Summoning of foreign diplomats won’t be needed: Shahriar
Costly medical waste disposal systems’ failure cause public health concern


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft