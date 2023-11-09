Summoning of foreign diplomats won’t be needed: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that there would be no necessity to summon foreign diplomats before the upcoming national election to discuss about polls."Their statements will have a greater impact at this time. In recent days, we sat with them and discussed the election issues. They expressed their intention to be cautious in this regard," he said.Shahriar made these comments in response to a question about the previous summoning of foreign diplomats due to their comments on the country's internal politics."We have reminded them of their boundaries in the past. It's too close to the election, and they will exercise caution," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."After engagement with them in recent months, I don't believe it will be necessary to summon any diplomat. They have indicated that they will be cautious about their comments," he added.Shahriar Alam observed that everyone is currently in election mode, and the election is fast approaching. He also noted that the government would take required actions on diplomats if deemed necessary.He asserted, "It would be regrettable, and we would have no option but to do what we believe is right in our actions against any diplomat."