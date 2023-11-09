EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

A reputed multinational company is looking for a suitable candidate for the role of "HR Business Partner". The position requires the individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's workforce strategies & talent acquisition, act as a trusted advisor to business leaders thus providing guidance on HR best practices, policies, and talent management.

The candidate should hold a bachelor's degree in business from a reputable institution and have a minimum experience of 7 years of proven experience as an HR Business Partner or similar role in HR preferably in a FMCG multinational. The incumbent must also be a strategic thinker with the ability to translate HR initiatives into business outcomes.

Interested candidates are requested to send their CV with a cover letter and a passport size photograph to the following address GPO box - 2999, Dhaka Bangladesh, by 19th November 2023.

