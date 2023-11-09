Video
Thursday, 9 November, 2023
City News

Seminar held at BSMRAAU

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Observer Desk

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted a seminar titled 'Trends in Avionics & Space Technology Research' in a hybrid mode at Lalmonirhat Campus on Wednesday.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Aeronautical Engineering (Avionics) of BSMRAAU.

Bangladesh's first public university dedicated to aviation and aerospace education and research. The seminar was aimed to inspire and guide students towards research excellence in avionics and space technology studies.

Three keynote papers were presented to inspire and guide the next generation researchers and professionals in the aviation and space technology domains.

The chief guest of the seminar was Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Additional Charge) University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh while it was chaired by Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam. Individuals affiliated with many universities in Bangladesh, including both students and faculty members joined the seminar.




