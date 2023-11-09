EducationUSA BD hosts US Edu Fair

The US Embassy through its EducationUSA platform, in partnership with EdPrograms, has organised an exclusive US University Fair at the EMK Centre's new destination in the capital's Gulshan Avenue.Officials and academic councellors from 15 US colleges and universities joined this special education event from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday.These institutions are: The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College, DePauw University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, SlipperyRock University, IOWA State University, Virginia Tech, Tandon School of Engineering, Pace University, Montclair State University, GW Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology, The University of Arizona, University of South Dakota and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. �UNB