Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

EducationUSA BD hosts US Edu Fair

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

The US Embassy through its EducationUSA platform, in partnership with EdPrograms, has organised an exclusive US University Fair at the EMK Centre's new destination in the capital's Gulshan Avenue.

Officials and academic councellors from 15 US colleges and universities joined this special education event from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday.

These institutions are: The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College, DePauw University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, SlipperyRock University, IOWA State University, Virginia Tech, Tandon School of Engineering, Pace University, Montclair State University, GW Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology, The University of Arizona, University of South Dakota and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Seminar held at BSMRAAU
EducationUSA BD hosts US Edu Fair
37 DU students get Bangabandhu Sports Edu Scholarship
Dengue claims 7 more lives in 24hrs
Land Minister for making green empty spaces of Chingri Mahal
Costly medical waste disposal systems’ failure cause public health concern
BCL protests BNP-led opposition’s blockade


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft