37 DU students get Bangabandhu Sports Edu Scholarship

Thirty seven students of Dhaka University's different departments have received the "Bangabandhu Sports Education Scholarship-2023" for showing outstanding skills in sports.Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday handed over the prizes to the scholarship recipients in a programme, held at the Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of National Sports Council.DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal was present as a special guest on the occasion.The scholarship was provided under the initiative of Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.1,000 students of various universities, schools and colleges including Dhaka University were given 'Bangabandhu Sports Education Scholarship-2023' for the first time under the initiative of Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation.