Dengue claims 7 more lives in 24hrs

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,432 this year.
During the period, 1,912 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
A total of 6,413 dengue patients, including 1,675 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 85,505 dengue cases and 2, 77,660 recoveries this year. �UNB
