Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:07 PM
Land Minister for making green empty spaces of Chingri Mahal

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday directed to take necessary measures for greening the wide empty spaces located in the Chingri Mahal (Shrimp Pond) area for environmental protection.

The directive was given in the meeting of the National Shrimp Management Committee held in the ministry conference room at Secretariat with the minister in the chair.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, officials from the Land Ministry, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Department of Fisheries, Department of Cooperatives, and Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) in attended the meeting.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Habiganj, Rangamati, Moulvibazar, and Natore joined the meeting virtually from their respective districts. The stakeholders including the officials from Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, field administration of Cox's Bazar and Satkhira districts, and individuals involved in shrimp farming and trade, attended the meeting, among others.

Saifuzzaman stated that the policy decisions of the ministry are made with sustainable development and environmental consciousness in mind and are acted upon accordingly. The Prime Minister has also given strict instructions in this regard.

He also mentioned that the ministry is one of the partner ministries involved in activities undertaken by the government for climate adaptation and mitigating the impact of climate change.

The minister further emphasized that various projects of the ministry, including the law currently under process to protect agricultural land and land zoning project, will play a vital role in climate adaptation and mitigation.

Saifuzzaman also instructed to plant suitable vegetation in the wide empty space located in the shrimp pond after consulting with experts, considering the salinity-prone coastal areas and shrimp farming, among other factors.

He also directed to ensure that the embankment near Chingri Mahal is not damaged during drainage.

On the same day, the 74th meeting of the committee on the lease of government Jalmahal (Waterbodies) was held at noon at the same place.




