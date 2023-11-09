Costly medical waste disposal systems’ failure cause public health concern

A two-pronged crisis has unfurled as medical solid waste disinfecting machines worth Tk 120 million installed at the Super Specialised Hospital in the capital and Sheikh Hasina Medical College and Hospital (SHMCH) in Tangail, to ensure safe and efficient disposal of medical waste, became unusable.It is causing public health concern besides heavy financial loss.The Super Specialized Hospital (SSH) is under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).The microwave-based medical waste disinfecting machine installed at SSH has become unusable, said Brig Gen Md Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Director of SSH."Our microwave-based medical waste disinfecting system has become inoperative," he said.Now, the hospital is compelled to transfer medical waste to a city corporation facility, where it is disinfected for final disposal.The sudden failure of the machines is causing significant concern, given the gravity of medical waste management on public health.The machine installed at SHMCH in Tangail has also developed malfunctioning, posing significant health risks, SHMCH Director Dr Md Abdul Quddus, told the Daily Observer.He said, "Disinfecting medical waste has become difficult.""After we informed Trade Vision, the service providing company about the problem it promised to replace the machines," he said.The same company, Trade Vision participated in bidding to install the disinfecting system worth Tk60 million at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital (NINSH).NINSH insiders have expressed concern over allowing Trade Vision to participate in bidding to supply the costly system, in view of its past records.A senior NINSH official said, "Given this company's lack of reliability, our technical committee will a hold thorough investigation to ensure procurement of dependable systems."To ensure public health safety, the Directorate General of Health Services, under the Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project (ERPP), took the policy of procuring microwave-based medical solid waste management systems as well as autoclave solid waste disposal system for hospitals across the country.Autoclave system combine microwave heating with steam sterilization, offering a comprehensive and reliable method of disinfection compared to the microwave-only system.This initiative, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic is financed by the World Bank.A senior officer of Trade Vision blamed sabotage.