Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:07 PM
Home City News

BCL protests BNP-led opposition’s blockade

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League on Wednesday held a rally protesting BNP-Jamaat's countrywide blockade on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

The rally started at 11am from DU's Madhur Canteen and ended at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture, covering important roads on the campus and the Shahbagh intersection.

Addressing the rally, BCL President Saddam Hussain said, "Chhatra League will resist the men who dream to come to the power through deadly procession in the name of blockade and strike. Chhatra League will keep the fighting alive against undemocratic and terrorist groups that Sheikh Hasina has also been struggling against."

BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said, "Chhatra Dal and Shibir have no ideal political basement. Student society has boycotted them. Chhatra League will take position on the streets against the evil forces who carry out arson violence in the name of blockade and strike, attack on police and journalists and therefore destroy the overall environment of the country."

The programme was attended by hundreds of leaders and activists of BCL central unit, DU chapter, DU hall branches, Dhaka North and South Metropolis and other college units in the city.

BCL's DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat also addressed the programme, among others.




