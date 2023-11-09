Let battery-powered rickshaws ply

Dear SirIf battery-powered rickshaw-vans are to be banned, then first of all the companies that import these rickshaw motors and manufacture battery-powered rickshaw-vans should be completely banned.Traders who import rickshaws, batteries, motors, and sell them to shopkeepers, should be brought to book first. The working rickshaw drivers-owners will never accept this decision of the government when the poor unemployed people are making a living by taking loans from NGOs and spending thousands of Taka to buy rickshaws.This decision of the government is inhumane and illogical where they have implemented a decision of their own without taking any alternative arrangement for the rickshaw pullers. If a rickshaw driver earns 500-700 taka a day, he has to pay 120-140 taka for the daily rickshaw fare, if the three meals a day cost at least 50 taka, then it costs 150 taka. If the traffic police seize the rickshaw, then they have to pay a fine of 1,000 or 1,500 taka, if they have to arrange a normal three-day meal for other family members, then their cost is 400/500 taka. Among them, the price of goods has increased and the middle class families are not able to survive.If the rickshaws are stopped, how will the rickshaw drivers earn their living? How will these people eat two handfuls of rice? So there is appeal to the government not to ban battery operated rickshaw-vans but give them a chance to earn a living.Maruf Hasan Bhiuyan Student, Feni