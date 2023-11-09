People grow restive over blockades

General people are increasingly growing restive over opposition parties' violent political programmes like hartal and blockades in which country's traffic movement has become sparse and transportation of essential goods been disrupted.As a result, city dwellers have been immensely affected because of scarce of necessary commodities like vegetables, eggs, fruits, fish and dairy products which are mostly supplied from the country's far-flung areas.This supply disruption of essential commodities had began after the enforcement of a hartal simultaneously called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on October 29 following former's grand rally turned into violence in Dhaka. Soon after hartal, BNP called for a three-day blockade on October 31 which was followed by a two-day similar programme from November 8.With political parties indulging in unwanted and anti-people activities, country's political situation has worsened by the day with little hope in sight for staging a violence-free national election scheduled to take place by early next January.Their destructive activities have already claimed lives of at least a dozen people including a policeman. Besides, scores of private and public buses and vehicles and government establishments have been torched. Even the residence of the Chief Justice came under attack.Political events like blockades have forced hauliers and transporters to keep their all kinds of transportation modes off the roads fearing damage and destruction despite assurances from the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation. Even government's announcement to compensate for the damage of buses and other transports has not made them ply their vehicles in large scale on the roads during blockades.What is more worrying is that there has been a prolonged unrest in our ready-made garment sector for the last few weeks as workers have been holding demonstrations for a pay rise up to Tk 23,00 a month. But the government after the discussion with representatives of workers and factory owners fixed the monthly salary at Tk 12,500 which was seemingly rejected by a group of workers.Dissatisfied by government's decision, thousands of ready-made garment workers took to the streets on Wednesday in the Gazipur area where, unfortunately, a female worker had died during their agitation which might have been influenced politically by the outsiders.We have been experiencing such a destructive political situation which has been compounded by the unrest in our garments sector amid on-going two major global crises--the Russian-Ukraine war and the latest conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.We are in plea to all the stakeholders in our politics to exercise restraint and shun violence and work together to create a conducive atmosphere for free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.As it is never too late, we are hopeful that an amicable negotiation between our squabbling political parties is still possible for the greater interest of the country in order to organize an election acceptable to all.