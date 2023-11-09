Loan defaulters must be brought to book

Bangladesh has had to go through various problems since independence. The country's infrastructure was destroyed in the long nine months of the bloody liberation war. The country survived for decades on a fragile economy and unstable foundations. The country started developing gradually with the tireless efforts of various politicians and citizens. Development began in all areas of the country's economy and infrastructure. Bangladesh has gradually taken pride of place in the world. The country is now known worldwide as a role model of development. Various steps are being taken to make this development sustainable.However, the uprising default loan is the biggest obstacle to all these developments. Increasing default loans push the country's economy and banking sector towards destruction, consequently threatening our overall progress.Default loan is a widely known conviction today. Generally, overdue unpaid loans are called default loans. That is, as per the terms of the contract, if the borrower does not pay the loan or loan instalments after a certain period, then the unpaid loan is called a default loan. Default loans in different countries of the world have taken a terrible shape. Among these, Bangladesh is almost at the top position.Non-performing loans (NPLs) at state-owned commercial banks rose to a record high by the end of June this year, driving up default loans in the banking industry. Bangladesh Banks have taken various steps in the last few years to reduce the amount of these non-performing loans. Again, various international institutions and organizations have also given multiple suggestions to the government. The IMF has attached several conditions to provide loans to Bangladesh, one of which is the reduction of default loans. By 2026, the agency stipulated that non-performing loans in the private sector should be below 5 percent and public sector banks below 10 percent. Bank institutions of Bangladesh are also working for this purpose. Despite this, the amount of default loans is not decreasing. Rather, the total amount of default loans has increased almost seven times in the last 14 years.Now, the question is, how are default loans threatening our overall progress? How are other sectors of the country connected to this? It is not possible to explain these issues in one word. The reasons behind this are multidimensional. As we all know, a liquidity crisis occurs when the country's currency decreases. A liquidity crunch brings the economy to the brink of collapse. If the loan defaults, the bank does not get any profit from that investment. As a result, the amount of money in the bank decreases, which creates this liquidity crisis. As a result, the ability of the bank to provide new loans also decreases. In these cases, small entrepreneurs, small industrial enterprises, or large enterprises do not get necessary loans at the time of need. This crisis reduces their business potential, which has a negative impact on employment. The alarming news is that a majority of banks in Bangladesh, including some Shariah-based ones, are now facing difficulties in running their activities due to this liquidity crisis. For this, national economic growth is being disrupted. Since a bank doesn't get any interest on default loans, the government receives relatively less tax from banks. It reduces allocations to various state sectors.Consequently, the dependence on foreign loans increases to fulfil the needs. Most of the total profits go to foreigners, which is one of the causes of economic collapse. Again, the banking institutions print more money to provide the necessary loans to the government, which incites inflation in the country.Bangladesh is trying hard to achieve sustainable development goals formulated by the United Nations. The SDGs include eradicating hunger, ensuring good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, safe water and sanitation, jobs and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and towns, ensuring life, peace, justice and building effective institutions, etc. Without money, providing food to poor people or educating them with quality education is impossible. Similarly, gender equality requires more workplaces for women to be more active. Moreover, the supply of finance is essential for the construction of sustainable cities and towns or the formation of effective institutions. However, due to default loans, developing any sector in a standard manner is impossible, which has emerged as a major obstacle to sustainable development.There are several direct reasons behind the ongoing increment in default loans. Among these, political reasons are the main one. Political appointments of the head of the bank have become a common scenario nowadays. In this, the influence of political leaders and bank heads remains in getting loans. As a result, without considering the importance and future of the project, huge amounts of loans are given just because of political affinity, which increases the chances of default at the very beginning. Borrowers show reluctance to repay loans timely due to political will in a politically unstable environment. Lack of adequate insurance and various natural calamities are also major reasons for non-return of investment. Again, experts have criticized the government's tariff policy regarding granting and repaying loans.There is a wide discussion going on in all circles to find a way to get rid of this alarming crisis. Various measures are being taken at different levels to reduce the amount of default loans. These steps will be fruitful only when the following actions can be handled properly. These include making free of banks and other financial institutions from political influence, scrutinizing the costs and benefits of the projects to be given loans and granting loans only to the necessary sectors, setting up monitoring cells at individual levels in a completely different manner, efficient management in banks and financial institutions building, stopping corruption and nepotism in granting loans, creating and publishing a blacklist of defaulters and refraining from re-lending them, providing small and micro-loans without over-lending in the same sector, and above all giving importance to the practice of ethics among all citizens.Even though Bangladesh has not been able to achieve economic miracles like East Asian countries, there is no doubt that the country has achieved milestones in infrastructure development. Several important structures have been built with the country's finances. But in addition to this, the amount of foreign debt is also not low at all. If these high default loans were not there, Bangladesh could have easily completed all the mega projects without foreign loans or aid. This ability would reduce the burden of debt on the one hand, and on the other hand, development would be accelerated several times. Many countries like India, China, Vietnam, and South Korea have brought down default loans by strictly enforcing laws. It is not impossible to reduce this number in Bangladesh. But for this, there must be transparency and accountability at the individual level along with government initiatives. We should keep in mind that there are no alternatives to tackling loan defaults for overall progress in Bangladesh.The writer is a MSS Student of the Department of Government and Politics, Jahangirnagar University