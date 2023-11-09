Negligence, oversights blamed for recurring train accidents

As we approached a level crossing, our car suddenly came to a halt, and panic set in as a train rapidly approached. I struggled to keep my composure, wondering what action to take. The driver, unfamiliar with the train schedule, seemed unaware of the impending danger.





Recently a tragic train accident occurred at Bhairab of Kishoreganj when a container train and a passenger train collided killing dozens and injuring scores. This is not a new occurrence in our country. Though train journey is considered safe and comfortable for which commuters prefer having long journey by train to other transportations, yet now and then harrowing train accident jolts the news coverage with massive life tolls and destruction.Various critical factors have been identified as contributors to railway accidents. These factors encompass the train operator's disregard for signals, the gatekeeper's inadvertent delay in securing crossing barriers, erroneous signaling, outdated signaling systems, and inadequate maintenance. Train accidents are also attributed to insufficient base support and delayed component replacements. Catastrophic consequences can result from unprotected railroad crossings, limited visibility, and track derailments due to adverse weather conditions. Train accidents also occur from outsides when the pedestrian crosses track callously, vehicle passes rail-crossing violating signal and uprooting track by miscreant. Most significantly, the alarming revelation is that the train accident becomes most fatal if it results from official negligence and oversights of the accidents.I cannot forget the sad memoir that I happened to face in 2020 when I was stuck on the rail track with my family in a car. I was going to attend a wedding ceremony with my family hiring a car whose driver was an expatriate just came from UEA and was working part-time using ride-sharing apps like Uber.Just as despair began to grip us, we felt a push from our back and the car started running automatically. What happened was that some local individuals from nearby shops rushed to our aid and pushed our car to pass the level crossing. Our car got down from the rail-track, and the fast train passed us. However, we escaped the danger but there are lots of incidents occur everyday unnoticed and unpublished. Even just three days prior to our own near-miss, three passengers died on spot while a CNG run auto-rickshaw was passing and simultaneously a fast train hit the CNG run auto-rickshaw dragging half a kilometer.Train accidents have sadly become a recurring occurrence. Tragically, every day we witness people losing their lives in train accidents, with the unfortunate belief that fate is the sole determinant. While a probe committee is established after each train accident, the public rarely gains access to the findings or conclusions of these investigations. The details remain shrouded in secrecy, leaving the public in the dark. No accountability no resignation can we see from the high end. Though one noteworthy example of accountability we can see by the resignation of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who offered to resign on moral grounds after the 1956 Ariyalur train accident. Although his resignation was initially declined, it was later accepted after the 1956 Mahbubnagar train accident.In 1989, Bangladesh witnessed its deadliest train accident when two trains collided in Tongi'sMajukhan area on January 15. This tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 170 people and left hundreds injured. Reports suggest that a Chittagong-bound express train collided head-on with a northbound mail train, with the accident attributed to a shortage of skilled personnel operating the new signal system.Bhairab train accident in Kishoreganj was the result of the locomaster's negligence. This catastrophe left many families mourning the loss of their loved ones, breadwinners, and irreplaceable members. The gravity of these catastrophic train accidents continues to escape our collective attention, and there is an apparent absence of accountability at the highest levels.Each train accident demands a thorough examination. Following the Bhairab train accident in Kishoreganj, numerous claims and accusations emerged from political leaders and eyewitnesses. Allegations ranged from the train engine being too old and malfunctioning to negligence of following the signal and repairing critical equipment like the turntable the train by the authority for which the bloody accident occurred. This lack of maintenance and the failure to address issues promptly cast doubt on whether the loco master should shoulder the blame alone.Reports indicate that Bangladesh has approximately 2,541 railway crossings, with an average of one level crossing every kilometer. Shockingly, around 85 percent of these crossings lack protective gates. According to the Road Safety Foundation, a non-governmental organization, train accidents have claimed the lives of 1,345 individuals and injured 1,302 others since 2018, with a staggering 1,116 train accidents recorded during this period.Just as experienced locomasters and train drivers are indispensable, station masters who manage train schedules and shifts play a crucial role. Accidents also occur due to negligence in their responsibilities and errors in scheduling, leading to head-on collisions and tragic outcomes. The risk of signaling errors remains, even with station masters in place, underscoring the need for a more skilled workforce throughout the railway system. It is imperative for everyone involved to exercise greater care and diligence in performing their duties to prevent such devastating accidents.The writer is a banker and columnist