Aid for Rohingyas increasingly scarce

Six years have passed since the military of Myanmar launched a merciless onslaught against the Rohingya communities dispersed throughout the western region of the country's Rakhine State. The head of the UN agency for human rights later referred to the military's conduct as "acts of horrific barbarity," potential "acts of genocide," and "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."More than a million Rohingya refugees have sought safety in Bangladesh since then. The costs and repercussions on Bangladesh's economy, society, and environment have forced her to use a significant portion of her limited resources, yet she has never gotten enough financial aid for Rohingya refugees. Instead, the amount of assistance has been decreasing over time.In 2020, donors contributed only 60% of the required funding, down from around 72% to 75% two years earlier. In 2022, the Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2022 sought approximately $881 million to support the refugees. Bangladesh received a little more than 50%. This year, in 2023, the picture is even more horrible, around 57% shortfall.Funding for other protracted crises in 2022 and 2023 seems to coincide with overwhelming political interest in, and donor pledges for Ukraine. For instance, while the 2021 Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan was very well funded, at 112.8%, in 2022 it has received less than 50% of its funding appeal.Between January 2020 and September 2023 Australia provided $11.2 million a year for Rohingyas. But between July 2023 and the end of 2025 it will only provide them with $6.4 million a year. That's a cut of 43%.Since January 2022, the US government has committed more than US$ 76.8 billion assistance to Ukraine. The 2022 "Stand Up for Ukraine" global pledging campaign raised $8.9 bn. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated: "This is among the fastest and most generous responses a humanitarian flash appeal has ever received."At the 2022 international donor conference on Yemen -- a country of 23.4 million people in dire crisis with war and famine -- the UN appealed for $4.3bn for humanitarian aid. World leaders offered less than one-third of that. This so-called "aid void" is increasing for Myanmar, the Sahel, and Ethiopia.The European commissioner for crisis management had explicitly stated that the European Commission would not pull funds from other crises around the world as it responds to the conflict in Ukraine. Other EU ministers made similar commitments.But individual EU member states have already begun diverting funds, as real-time aid data shows. For instance, Sweden and Denmark have announced cuts to other aid priorities that equate to 14% and 10% of their respective 2021 aid budgets. Sweden has already reallocated $150,000 from Sri Lanka -- where millions face poverty following its severe economic crisis and political turbulence since March 2022 -- to Ukraine.Denmark announced that it would defer development aid it had earmarked for Syria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Bangladesh to fund the reception of fleeing Ukrainians.The UK has recently announced that it will halt all "non-essential" aid spending. It is estimated this may result in that spending budget being reduced by 25% with further cuts to aid to countries like Sudan and Syria in addition to those already implemented since 2020.Germany has shown a similar trend. Excluding the generous support for Ukraine, the US has also cut its humanitarian budget by $1bn relative to 2021. In the West Bank and Gaza, critical programs had already been curtailed and food rations had been severely reduced in Yemen.Due to funding shortfall, WFP was forced to cut its lifesaving assistance for all Rohingya living in the camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. In March 2023, WFP reduce its General Food Assistance voucher value from US$12 to US$10 per person per month, and then again to just US$8 in June. Having received "only a small portion of the required funding for 2023," WFP said they had to reduce the entitlements "or we will have no funds left very soon."On the other hand, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet. The Global Acute Malnutrition rate for children stands at 12%, just below the 15% of WHO "emergency" threshold but still categorized as "serious." Some 40% of children have stunted growth and 40% of pregnant and breastfeeding women are anemic -- all this is before the ration cut.UN experts have warned that the consequences of this cuts will be devastatingly predictable: spiking rates of acute malnutrition, infant mortality, violence, and even death. "It also will contribute to increased regional instability, and some Rohingya may decide that it is better to trust their lives to traffickers and smugglers and risk their lives at sea, than to face hunger and even death in the camps.The cuts have coincided with a rising cost of living, reducing purchasing power. Bangladesh's 'Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner' says, these cuts can cause more Rohingya to take desperate measures to seek work, this can cause a rise in terrorism, drug and human trafficking, impacting over the whole region.Under these circumstances, there is no other way but to help the Rohingyas for a secured and dignified return to their homeland, Myanmar and step-up funding for the Rohingyas.Speaking to reporters following a visit to refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs said, "Our main message is to the wider world: do not forget the Rohingya, do not forget the generosity of the people and institutions and government of Bangladesh, and be generous in supporting both the Rohingya and Bangladesh."UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, also appealed for continued global attention to the plight of Rohingya displaced from Myanmar, as well as host countries such as Bangladesh, amid a wave of international crises.The Rohingya refugee crisis should not turn into a forgotten crisis. It's our foremost duty to response similarly to all humanitarian crises. We must not be biased. The Rohingya crisis, recognized as the fastest and largest refugee influx since the 1994 Rwandan genocide must not be sidelined along those with Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Afghanistan.The writer is an Associate Professor & Security Affairs Analyst