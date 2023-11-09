Four crushed under train in four districts

Four men including a union parishad (UP) chairman were crushed under train in separate incidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Gaibandha, Jashore and Chattogram, in two days.GOPALGANJ: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The accident took place in Naldanga Rail Crossing of the upazila at around 11:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Ramakanta Roy, 65, a resident of Naldanga area in the upazila.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Masum Khan said Ramakanta Roy went to attend a religious meeting in neighbouring Golabaria Village on Tuesday. After the meeting, he was returning home at night. At that time, the Tungipara Express train ran over him while he was crossing the railway track at Naldanga Rail Crossing. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.GAIBANDHA: An elderly man, who lost his hand and leg after being crushed under a train in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district, died Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday noon while undergoing treatment.The accident took place in Mahimaganj Railway Station under the upazila at around 11:30 am on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 65, a resident of Kutipara area in the district town. He was a station master (contracted) of the railway station.According to the Mahimaganj Railway Station staffs, Sobhan was returning home after finishing his duty in the workplace. At that time, when he tried to board on the moving Korotoa Express train, he slipped into the railway track and was crushed under the train, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued and taken to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the SZRMCH following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 2 pm while undergoing treatment.Sohag Khan, on-duty station master of Mahimaganj Railway Station, confirmed the matter.JASHORE: A UP chairman died after being run over by a train in the district's Jhikargachha on Tuesday morning.The accident happened at Syedpara Village under the union around 7 am.Deceased Shahjahan Ali, 60, was the chairman of Gadkhali UP, hailed from Beneali Bazar.It was known that Shahajan Ali woke up early in the morning and was walking over the Syedpara railway line towards the Bazar. At that time, a train coming from behind ran over him. He died on the spot.Later, people saw the chairman lying beside the railway line and informed police.Shaheen Hossain, a relative of the deceased, said that the chairman was ill. He could not see properly due to eye problems.Officer-in-Charge of Jhikargachha PS Suman Bhakta confirmed the news.CHATTOGRAM: A man was crushed under a train on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail track in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Farid Ahamad, 64, a resident of Sonapahar area under Jorarganj Union in the upazila.Locals said they spotted the body of Farid lying on the railway track in front of BSRM Factory in Sonapahar area in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sitakunda Railway Police Outpost SI Amzad Hossain confirmed the incident.