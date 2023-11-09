Video
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:06 PM
Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Moksed Ali
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Moksed Ali, office assistant of Somnagar High School in Porsha Upazila of the district, died on Monday. He was 55.

He breathed his last at 12 am in his own residence. It was anticipated, he died of stroke.
After Johr prayer, his Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Sona Masjid. Later on, he was buried at a local graveyard. He left behind his wise, two sons, many relatives and colleagues to mourn his death.

Sarwar Hossain Biplob
BARAIGRAM: Sarwar Hossain Biplob, principal of Khaksa-Khoksa Business Management IT School & College, passed away on Sunday night. He was 46.

He was suffering from heart disease. He breathed his last at 1:20 am.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Eidgah ground in Sarishahat Village at 10 am on Monday. Later on, he was laid down at his family graveyard. His death was condoled by Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, MP.

He left behind his mother, wife, three sons and many well-wishes to mourn his death.    

FF Abdul Latif
TALTALI, BARGUNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Latif, the founder and former head teacher of Bogirhat High School in Taltali Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Rahat Anwar Medical College Hospital in Barishal at 7 pm on Friday. He was 75.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Bogirhat High School Field in the upazila at 10 am on Saturday.
 
Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Abdul Latif left behind his wife, three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.   

Khaleda Begum
BARISHAL: Khaleda Begum, wife of late Advocate Nehal Hossain and mother of General Secretary of Barishal Abdur Rab Serniabat Press Club, died of old-age complications at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city at 7 am on Friday.
She was 93.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Anjuman-e-Hemayet-e Islam on the Graveyard road in the city after Juma prayers.

Later on, she was buried at Muslim Graveyard in the city.

Khaleda Begum left behind her three sons, five daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.




