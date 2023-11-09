Video
Home Countryside

Essentials' prices shoot up in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

Essentials’ prices shoot up in Rajshahi

Essentials’ prices shoot up in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 8: Prices of all essential items have shot up in markets on the ground of blockade.

In the last one week, vegetables and fishes have registered abnormal price hike.

A visit on Sunday (Nov 6) to city's different markets found such abnormal prices of essential items. In Saheb Bazar, New Market, Shalbagan, and Nawdapara Bazar per kilogram (kg), local onion was selling at Tk 140 against last week's 110. Indian onion was selling at Tk 120 per kg against last week's Tk 80.

Chilli price has increased by Tk 20 to sell at Tk 160-180 per kg. Potato is selling at Tk 50 per kg, ginger at Tk 240 and garlic at Tk 200.

Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 60 per kg, arum at Tk 80, papaya at Tk 60, okra at Tk 75, cucumber at Tk 80, coriander at Tk 60, drum stick at Tk 60, ridge gourd at Tk 60, brinjal at Tk 80. Per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 60 and cabbage at Tk 60.

A wholesaler at Masterpara Kitchen Market Abdul Halim said, due to the blockade, all vegetable prices have increased.

A consumer Enamul Haq said, prices of essentials are increasing daily. No item is selling at the government fixed price. In the absence of market monitoring, sellers are increasing prices according to their desire, he added. He further said, it needs to take action against them.

Broiler hen is selling at Tk 190 per kg. Golden hen is selling at Tk 300, and local hen at Tk 470. Duck is selling at Tk 450 per kg. Red egg is selling at Tk 52 per haali (four pieces) while white one is selling at Tk 48.

Beef is selling at Tk 750 while mutton at Tk 1,050 per kg.

Per kg pungus fish is selling at Tk 250-300, ruhi at Tk 350-400, carp at Tk 400, silver carp at Tk 250, climbing cat fish at Tk 550, big tilapia at Tk 300, bagda shrimp at Tk 900, galda at Tk 1,200, boal at Tk 750, tengra at Tk 600, butter fish at Tk 600, and sting cat fish at Tk 600.




