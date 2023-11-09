Elephants kill schoolboy in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 8: A schoolboy was killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Nachol Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in Manikra Village under Nejampur Union of the upazila at around 7 am.The deceased was identified as Mufassir Hossain, 12, son of Bulbul Hossain, a resident of Lakshmipur Village in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nachol Police Station Mintu Rahman said Mufassir was seriously injured in an attack by two wild elephants.Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Nachol Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.