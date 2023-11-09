Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Elephants kill schoolboy in C’nawabganj

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent


CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 8: A schoolboy was killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Nachol Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Manikra Village under Nejampur Union of the upazila at around 7 am.
The deceased was identified as Mufassir Hossain, 12, son of Bulbul Hossain, a resident of Lakshmipur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nachol Police Station Mintu Rahman said Mufassir was seriously injured in an attack by two wild elephants.

Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Nachol Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Four crushed under train in four districts
Obituary
Essentials’ prices shoot up in Rajshahi
Elephants kill schoolboy in C’nawabganj
Five unnatural deaths in four districts
‘Govt firm to meet challenges of 21st century’
SSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal
Chalanbeel farmers not getting enough labourers for blockade


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft