Five unnatural deaths in four districts

Five people died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Natore, Faridpur and Barishal, recently.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker died after falling from an under construction building in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The incident took place in Shahi Mosque road area of Ward No. 4 under Bauphal Municipality at around 3:30 pm.Deceased Rabiul Khan, 18, was the son of Rafiz Khan, a resident of Ward No. 5 under the municipality.According to local sources, Rabiul was working in an under construction building owned by former president of Upazila Chhatra League Saidur Rahman Hasan in Shahi Mosque road area.At one stage, he fell from the building accidentally, which left him critically injured.Locals then rescued him and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabiul dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members in this regard.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An elderly man died after falling from a tree in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Shalainagar Village under Panka Union of the upazila at around 8:30 am.The deceased was identified as Aziz Pramanik, 66, son of late Askan Pramanik, a resident of Boro Panka Village under the same union.Local sources said Aziz climbed up a coconut tree owned by one Tachher Uddin in Shalainagar area in the morning to cut its branches. At one stage, he fell down from the tree accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.Panka Union Parishad Member Aminul Islam Mukut confirmed the incident.FARIDPUR: Two construction workers died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in the district town on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Sayem Musulli, 20, son of late Rashed Musulli, a resident of Kosha Gopalpur Village under Kanaipur Union in Sadar Upazila, and Akram Hossain Babu, 55, son of Sattar Mia of Raghunandanpur area of the town.According to locals, Sayem Musulli along with few other construction workers went to work to open the centring of the septic tank of Jahangir Alam's six-storey under-construction building in Char Kamalapur area of the town in the morning. Sayem first entered the septic tank. Hearing his scream, sub-contractor Akram Hossain entered there, but they did not come.Being informed by the co-workers, fire service personnel reached the scene and recovered the bodies of Sayem and Akram Hossain from there.Md Jahangir Alam, sub-inspector (SI) of Faridpur Kotwali PS said, the fire service members went to the spot and recovered the bodies from inside the tank.Later on, the bodies were sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI added.BARISHAL: A man died as a pile of soil fell on him in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The incident took place in Balaka Brick Kiln in Kalaskathi Union of the upazila at around 9 am.Deceased Alamgir Hossain was a worker of the brick kiln.It was known that a pile of soil fell on him while he was working in the brick kiln in the morning, which left Alamgir seriously injured.He was then rescued and taken to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bakerganj PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.