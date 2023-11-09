‘Govt firm to meet challenges of 21st century’

SYLHET, Nov 8: Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, MP, on Monday said, education is the prerequisite for development and progress of a nation.He came up with this remark while addressing a meeting held at Haji Sohrab Ali School and College at Goainghat in Sylhet in the morning.Good citizens with honest, patriotic and humanitarian values are created through education, and since the present government came to power, there has been an unprecedented improvement in the education sector, he added.He further said, the government is working towards construction of Sonar Bangla, dream of the father of the nation, achievement of sustainable development goals by 2030, implementation of Vision 2041, and challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.Teachers and parents also have responsibilities to raise the quality of education in the country to the world standard, he said. "We all have to work for the future generation. We are strongly committed to building a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041. Students should be made proficient in information technology through the new curriculum. For that purpose, teachers are being trained on new curriculum. Education is one of the tools to face the challenges of 21st century."The minister also said, the government is developing the communication system across the country. The improved communication system helps accelerate industrialisation and increase trade and commerce, he added.