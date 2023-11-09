SSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 8: An SSC candidate, who consumed poison after failing in the test examinations in Banaripara Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Tuesday noon.Deceased Limon Hossain Sarder was the son of late Anwar Hossain Sarder of Madhya Auyar Village under Syedkathi Union in the upazila. He was a SSC candidate from Syedkathi Union High School next year.It was known that as Limon failed in the test examinations, an uncertainty rose whether he can attend the SSC examinations or not. His mother also scolded him due to this.Following this, Limon consumed poison on Sunday morning.Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex first and then, shifted Limon to the SBMCH as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, Limon died at the SBMCH on Tuesday noon while undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge of Banaripara Police Station SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.