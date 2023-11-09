Chalanbeel farmers not getting enough labourers for blockade

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 8: Farmers are not getting adequate agriculture labourers in Chalanbeel region Gurudaspur Upazila of the district amid hartal and blockade.According to local sources, different mobile labour haats including Naya Bazar in the Chalanbeel region are not getting labourers. With the suspension of inter-district transports due to hartal and blockade, labourers cannot come to these haats from different parts of the country.Limited supply of labourers in the local haats has pushed up the value of labourers. In a compelling condition, farmers are hiring labourers.Already farmers in the Chalanbeel region have turned directionless with Aman paddy cutting and garlic seed sowing. But due to the labourer crisis, family members of them are working in crop fields.Usually in Bengali months of Kartik and Agrahayan, Aman cutting begins in entire Chalanbeel region. At that time, agriculture labourers come from different parts of the country and get them displayed at labour haats. On price bargaining basis, farmers can hire labourers. But this year' perspective is different.A farmer of Dharabarisha Village in the upazila Abdus Salam said, "In the absence of enough labourers, I have hired very few labourers at higher wages. Now my family members will have to work in fields. I have to pay Tk 500 to 600 including food per labourer daily. Earlier we would get labourers at a cheap rate. This year the wage has been double due to the blockade."A labourer coming from Chat Mohor area to Nayabazar Haat Shukur Ali said, "Already we are in disarray because of essentials' price hike. Now the blockade has been blow to our life. Taking life risk, I have come to haat."While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, other labourers came up with their living disarray.Few labourers said, by paying fare of Tk 200 instead of Tk 100, they have come to the haat. So they ask higher wage. "If not how we will survive," they asked.A labour leader Dulal Sheikh said, every year this time works are available in many areas; so in group, labourers come to this haat; but amid the blockade, they are not coming adequately.Local farmers said, "We along with our family members are cutting and threshing Aman and sowing garlic. If garlic seeds are not sowed in time, the fields will dry. We don't know what will happen in coming days. If the situation of the country does not turn normal, we will have to get to path."Dharabarisha Union Chairman Md Abdul Matin said, the Naya Bazar has been sitting for the last 20 years.This is the time for Aman cutting and garlic sowing, and if labourers are not able to come from the outside, farmers of the Chalanbeel region will be affected, he added.