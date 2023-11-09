UK police urged to ban pro-Palestinian rally

LONDON, Nov 8: British police came under mounting government pressure on Wednesday to ban a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled to take place in London on the day the country commemorates its war dead.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called the protest against the Israel-Hamas war scheduled for Saturday "provocative and disrespectful".Organisers have resisted pleas from Sunak and London's Metropolitan Police to postpone the demonstration, when tens of thousands of people are expected to demand a ceasefire in the month-old conflict. The force's chief, Mark Rowley, has said the rally does not meet the threshold for requesting a government order to stop it going ahead.Rowley said such a ban was "incredibly rare" and a "last resort" where there is a serious threat of disorder."The events taking place this weekend are of great significance and importance to our nation," he said in a statement."We will do everything in our power to ensure they pass without disruption."Sunak is to meet Rowley on Wednesday but ministers in the Conservative government suggested that the commissioner should think again. �AFP