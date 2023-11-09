Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK police urged to ban pro-Palestinian rally

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LONDON, Nov 8: British police came under mounting government pressure on Wednesday to ban a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled to take place in London on the day the country commemorates its war dead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called the protest against the Israel-Hamas war scheduled for Saturday "provocative and disrespectful".

Organisers have resisted pleas from Sunak and London's Metropolitan Police to postpone the demonstration, when tens of thousands of people are expected to demand a ceasefire in the month-old conflict. The force's chief, Mark Rowley, has said the rally does not meet the threshold for requesting a government order to stop it going ahead.

Rowley said such a ban was "incredibly rare" and a "last resort" where there is a serious threat of disorder.

"The events taking place this weekend are of great significance and importance to our nation," he said in a statement.
"We will do everything in our power to ensure they pass without disruption."

Sunak is to meet Rowley on Wednesday but ministers in the Conservative government suggested that the commissioner should  think again.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UK police urged to ban pro-Palestinian rally
China ready to improve ties with US 'at all levels': VP
Putin meets senior Chinese general, hails growing military ties
Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: UN expert
Will take India among top 3 economies of world in my 3rd tenure: Modi
Trump clashes with judge at New York civil fraud trial
Indian states vote in key test for Modi and rivals ahead of 2024 general election
Russia withdraws from CFE treaty owing to NATO expansion


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft