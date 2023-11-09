Video
Thursday, 9 November, 2023
Will take India among top 3 economies of world in my 3rd tenure: Modi

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

DAMOH, Nov 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress leaders have been saying they will complain to the Election Commission over his promise of extending for five years the free ration scheme for the poor people.

"Let them commit this sin, I will continue to do good work for the people," he said addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh town ahead of the November 17 state assembly polls.

Eighty crore people will get free ration for the next five years, he added.

PM Modi also said he will continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.

People gave power to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their chief ministers were found involved in "satta" (betting) and generating black money, he said.

PM Modi said that after 2014, the country's economy climbed to 5th position from 10th, leaving behind the UK, which ruled the country for over 200 years.

"In 2014, when we came to power, the country's economy was at the 10th position. Gradually it moved to 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th but nobody was talking about it. When it reached the 5th position and left behind the UK, which ruled the nation for 200 years, everybody was surprised and started looking at India," he said.

PM Modi said during his third tenure as PM, he will take the country's economy among the top three in the world. The Lok Sabha elections are due next year.

PM Modi said if the Congress comes back to power, the "85 per cent commission system" will work in the states as once stated by a prime minister of that party, an apparent reference to former PM Rajiv Gandhi's remark that only 15 paise of every Re 1 released by the Centre reached the targeted beneficiary.    �PTI




