Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Two friendlies against Singapore women next month

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh women's national football team will face Singapore rivals in two International Friendly matches in December, as said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive member and the federation women's wing chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron to media.

The two matches are likely to be played on 1 and 4 December in Dhaka.

Bangladesh was supposed to face Lebanon in two FIFA International Friendly matches in the Arab country in the last week of October after the recently finished Asian Games.

But the Bangladesh women had to abandon the two-match series in Lebanon after the host country witnessed Israeli aggression along its border in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.
 
After the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas got engaged with the Israeli occupying forces last month and the Lebanon-based Islamist militant group Hezbollah also joined the cause from home and thus Lebanese soil was under direct threat of attack from the counterpart.

There were reports of Israeli airstrikes on the frontiers of Lebanon and neighbouring Syria as well. In that situation, the friendly series was naturally abandoned.

The BFF was looking for an opportunity to arrange a friendly somewhere else. Although there were plans to play two friendlies against Singapore before, that was not possible at the time due to circumstances. Now, the BFF women's wing is going to host the Singapore women in December.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar
ManC reach Champions League last 16 as Haaland destroys Young Boys
Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios
Two friendlies against Singapore women next month
Maxwell in 'full body pain' during 'greatest-ever' ODI innings
New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away
Spin-rich Blackcaps squad announced with heavyweight names
Nahida nominated for ICC POTM for October


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft