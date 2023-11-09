Two friendlies against Singapore women next month

Bangladesh women's national football team will face Singapore rivals in two International Friendly matches in December, as said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive member and the federation women's wing chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron to media.The two matches are likely to be played on 1 and 4 December in Dhaka.Bangladesh was supposed to face Lebanon in two FIFA International Friendly matches in the Arab country in the last week of October after the recently finished Asian Games.But the Bangladesh women had to abandon the two-match series in Lebanon after the host country witnessed Israeli aggression along its border in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.After the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas got engaged with the Israeli occupying forces last month and the Lebanon-based Islamist militant group Hezbollah also joined the cause from home and thus Lebanese soil was under direct threat of attack from the counterpart.There were reports of Israeli airstrikes on the frontiers of Lebanon and neighbouring Syria as well. In that situation, the friendly series was naturally abandoned.The BFF was looking for an opportunity to arrange a friendly somewhere else. Although there were plans to play two friendlies against Singapore before, that was not possible at the time due to circumstances. Now, the BFF women's wing is going to host the Singapore women in December.