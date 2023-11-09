Video
Home Business

BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The apparel export from Bangladesh is expected to experience a decline in orders, while China's sourcing is poised for a resurgence.

This shift is attributed to a notable reduction in the demand for textile inspections and audits from international buyers in Bangladesh during the period from January to September 2023, which contrasted with a significant increase in China, as reported by Quality Inspection Management (QIMA), a quality control company which offers supplier audit, laboratory testing and product inspection services in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and North America and South America.

QIMA, a prominent provider of supply chain compliance solutions, shared insights in their Q4 2023 report titled Is China Sourcing Regaining Prominence as Western Consumer Demand Slows Down?

The report highlighted a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in inspection and audit demand from global buyers during the first nine months of 2023, reports Apparel Resources.

In the same timeframe, there was a substantial 14 per cent year-on-year growth in the demand for textile inspections and audits in China, particularly among western buyers, which saw a 17 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, Faruque Hassan, the President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reportedly expressed that the apparel manufacturers in Bangladesh have been facing challenges for several months due to a global economic slowdown.

The Recent political and labour unrest in the country has further exacerbated the situation, leading to a decline in work orders even if the sluggish global demand for apparel, driven by high inflation, has also contributed to this situation.




