Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said despite commodity price hike, the people of his area are happy. "My area is an agro-based potato farming area and the farmers get right price. Ours is an agricultural area. The area is different."Referring to development of rural economy, he said: "There were 10 motorcycles in the area 20 years ago. Now there are thousands. Women are also prospering in my area and now they rub lipstick at least thrice a day.He further said: "They change sandals four times daily. I know very well that my area has no problem. But the situation in the whole country is different. Day laborers, lower income people in the city are suffering a lot."He made this comment in response to questions from a reporter after a National Tariff Policy Monitoring and Review Committee meeting at Commerce Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday.On soaring rise of price of everything he said it will be possible to reduce this effect. "It is possible to reduce this effect, if you are positive," he said. This has happened due to global situation, war and conflict. So it is not right to say it will influence election. It depends on how positive you think, he said.About garment workers minimum wage that the government announced on Tuesday and leaders of some of labor organizations have called for a new rally on Friday, Tipu Munshi said "You see, one hundred percent demand cannot be fulfilled, some will be happy, some will be unhappy."He said their demand for Tk 20,000 monthly wage is too illusive. "We have to come to a place where both sides are saved. There cannot be 100 per cent satisfaction," he said.The minister said with salary of garment workers their basic has also increased. I they do two hours overtime a day with a salary of Tk 12,500, they will get an attendance bonus, so those with a salary of Tk 12,500 will get Tk 16,000 to Tk 17,000 per month.This is not commonly known. After that everyone will be given a family card, which will allow them to get essentials at low cost. Considering the current situation, what has been given is good, he said.