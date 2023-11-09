'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'

Speakers at the inaugural of two-day long 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo on Wednesday said that the country needs to double denim export by 2030 to achieve US$ 100 billion RMG export target that the industry has fixed earlier this year.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP speaking on the occasion said "Bangladesh is the 2nd largest apparel exporting country in the world; but in denim we are largest exporter both in EU and USA, even before China.""Bangladesh Denim Expo has a huge contribution behind this success� ," the minister said while opening the expo as chief guest in the city on Wednesday.Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA; Siddiqur Rahman, its former president SM Mannan Kochi, Senior Vice President and Mostafiz Uddin, Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) spoke as special guests on the occasion.Siddiqur Rahman said "Denim and denim related products accounts for about one fourth of Bangladesh's total apparel export. So, to fetch the US$ 100 billion export target the country has to double its denim export by 2030.""It's possible. Because we believe that the brands and retailers will choose Bangladesh as their preferred apparel sourcing destination since the country has made exemplary progresses in workplace safety and sustainability in recent years," he added.Faruque Hassan said "The presence of LEED certified 200 green garment factories in Bangladesh is the testament to Bangladesh's apparel industry's commitments towards sustainability.""Among the world's top 10 green factories, at least 8 are now located in Bangladesh," he added.SM Mannan Kochi said "Currently BGMEA and the government are taking highest cautions for apparel business in the country for running smoothly." The successful arrangement of the 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo is a proof of the safe business atmosphere prevalent in Bangladesh".Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan & Africa), H&M said, "H&M has taken initiative to reduce 56 percent carbon dioxide by 2030. It has taken initiative to sign a power purchase agreement to make the market competitive for the company�.H&M is working with the GIF for green innovation."Moreover, new technologies are required for less carbon emissions and less water usage. Mostafiz Uddin said "Bangladesh denim industry has huge potentials. His organization Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has been working to unlock the untapped potentials of the denim industry."A total of 80 exhibitors from 12 countries are participating in the 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo. About 5000 visitors from home and abroad have registered to attend the 2-day expo. Four panel discussions will take place during this expo.