National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold

National Life Insurance, the country's top life insurance company, has been awarded the ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold.Tipu Munshi MP, Minister of Commerce handed over the award to Md Kazim Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of National Life and CFO Prabir Chandra Das, FCA in the ceremony held at Pan pacific Hotel Sonargaon on Tuesday, says a press release.Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded National Life Insurance for the year 2022 in recognition of its contribution to corporate governance, transparency and national economy.Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Tapon Kanti Gosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Dr. Md. Hamid Ulyah Bhuiya, chairman of the Financial Reporting Council were present as special guest.ICMAB awarded the Best Corporate Award to 52 companies among the public and private limited companies of the country this year.