Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023

Southeast Bank Ltd recently arranged its "Annual Conference on Risk and Sustainable Finance- 2023" via hybrid mode at the Training Institute of the bank situated at 1, Dilkusha, Motijheel, Dhaka.Chief Guest of this conference Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference. Md Khurshid Alam emphasized on the importance of this conference in establishing a robust risk culture throughout the bank and fostering economic growth through sustainable finance.Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman, Joint Director and S.M. Khaled Abdullah, Joint Director from Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank were also present in the conference as guest speakers. They focused on various dimensions of risks faced by banks, industry practices and regulatory regime to manage those risks and requisites to achieve good rating in the risk reports of Bangladesh Bank.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, Md. Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer were present in the conference along with all divisional heads and key executives at bank's Head Office.All Heads and Manager Operations of Branches, all In-charges of Offshore Banking Units, and all In-charges of Uposhakhas attended the conference through digital platform.