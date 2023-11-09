Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Business Desk

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has recognized Sonali Bank PLC with 'Best Corporate Award-2022' in gold category.

Sonali Bank PLC achieved the award for its remarkable improvement of performances in every index of 2022 under Nationalized Commercial Bank category.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim at a function at a city hotel on Tuesday, says a press release.

Ministry of Commerce Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam attended as special guests. ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan and others head of different corporate bodies were present on the occasion.

ICMAB introduced Best Corporate Award in 2007 as a noble initiative to recognize the invaluable contribution made by the corporate entities in different sectors in national economy and to encourage increased competitiveness for efficiency.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD factories seek higher prices to pay enhanced wages to workers
BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA
Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi
'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'
National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold
Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award
Premier Cement again wins Bronze at ICMAB Award 2022


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft