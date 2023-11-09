Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has recognized Sonali Bank PLC with 'Best Corporate Award-2022' in gold category.Sonali Bank PLC achieved the award for its remarkable improvement of performances in every index of 2022 under Nationalized Commercial Bank category.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim at a function at a city hotel on Tuesday, says a press release.Ministry of Commerce Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam attended as special guests. ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan and others head of different corporate bodies were present on the occasion.ICMAB introduced Best Corporate Award in 2007 as a noble initiative to recognize the invaluable contribution made by the corporate entities in different sectors in national economy and to encourage increased competitiveness for efficiency.