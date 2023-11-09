Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BATB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award once again

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Business Desk

BATB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award once again

BATB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award once again

BAT Bangladesh received the Gold Award under 'MNC Manufacturing Category' in the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022 Competition, on Tuesday. The company won the award for the seventh time in a row, says a press release.

The award ceremony, held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, was attended by the esteemed guests including Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, as the chief guest.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC); and Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC), also attended the event among others including government officials, entrepreneurs, business elites, and top executives and high officials from BAT Bangladesh.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) honoured the Best Corporate Award upon companies that exhibit exceptional performance, transparency, good governance, commitment to society, and accountability, with awards and accolades.

This award, aligned with international standards such as SAFA, CAPA, IFAC, and globally accepted principles, recognizes businesses for their effective, economical, and efficient operations.

BAT Bangladesh emerged as the deserving winner in the MNC Manufacturing Category after a rigorous evaluation of its 2022 performance by the award committee members of ICMAB.

In recognition of achieving excellence, BAT Bangladesh's Chairman, Golam Mainuddin, and Managing Director, Shehzad Munim, were presented with the prestigious Gold Award during the ceremony by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP.

Other high officials, including Jorge Macedo Pavon, Head of Operations;  Nirala Singh, Head of Finance; Sudesh Peter, Head of Legal and External Affairs and Md Azizur Rahman, Head of Public Affairs & Company Secretary from BAT Bangladesh, were also present at the award ceremony.

Gratefully accepting the prestigious award for the seventh consecutive year, Shehzad Munim expressed, "We are profoundly honored by this recognition. This achievement highlights our steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and compliance across all facets of our business operations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to foster a stronger business ecosystem. Together, let us embrace Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) principles to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for everyone."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD factories seek higher prices to pay enhanced wages to workers
BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA
Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi
'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'
National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold
Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award
Premier Cement again wins Bronze at ICMAB Award 2022


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft