BATB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award once again

BAT Bangladesh received the Gold Award under 'MNC Manufacturing Category' in the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022 Competition, on Tuesday. The company won the award for the seventh time in a row, says a press release.The award ceremony, held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, was attended by the esteemed guests including Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, as the chief guest.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC); and Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC), also attended the event among others including government officials, entrepreneurs, business elites, and top executives and high officials from BAT Bangladesh.The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) honoured the Best Corporate Award upon companies that exhibit exceptional performance, transparency, good governance, commitment to society, and accountability, with awards and accolades.This award, aligned with international standards such as SAFA, CAPA, IFAC, and globally accepted principles, recognizes businesses for their effective, economical, and efficient operations.BAT Bangladesh emerged as the deserving winner in the MNC Manufacturing Category after a rigorous evaluation of its 2022 performance by the award committee members of ICMAB.In recognition of achieving excellence, BAT Bangladesh's Chairman, Golam Mainuddin, and Managing Director, Shehzad Munim, were presented with the prestigious Gold Award during the ceremony by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP.Other high officials, including Jorge Macedo Pavon, Head of Operations; Nirala Singh, Head of Finance; Sudesh Peter, Head of Legal and External Affairs and Md Azizur Rahman, Head of Public Affairs & Company Secretary from BAT Bangladesh, were also present at the award ceremony.Gratefully accepting the prestigious award for the seventh consecutive year, Shehzad Munim expressed, "We are profoundly honored by this recognition. This achievement highlights our steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards of governance and compliance across all facets of our business operations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to foster a stronger business ecosystem. Together, let us embrace Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) principles to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for everyone."