Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shanta gets permission to run also insurance business

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Shanta, a renowned and successful business conglomerate in Bangladesh, is going to expand its footprint in the financial sector with a new venture - 'Shanta Life Insurance PLC'.

Bangladesh is presently home to 35 life insurance companies encompassing government and non-government entities. Securing its license from the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), Shanta Life Insurance is all set to embark on its journey in this sector, says a press release.

The company's Chairman, Khondoker Monir Uddin, a distinguished business figure who  brings his invaluable expertise to the forefront. The promoters of the company comprise accomplished professionals, including Farzana Hasan, Raiven Hasan, Abrar A. Anwar, Iftekhar Rahman, M. Anisul Haque, FCMA, and Hosam Md. Sheraj, each of whom brings their unique insights and strengths to the company.

Besides, in the promoters list, there is a consortium of forward-thinking organizations, including Shanta Holdings, Shanta Lifestyle, Shanta Securities, Shanta Multiverse, Shanta Property Management, FAR Asset Management, and Nasah Holdings Limited, all of which are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the life insurance sector of Bangladesh.

Commenting on the launch of Shanta Life Insurance PLC, Khondoker Monir Uddin, expressed his enthusiasm and optimism for the venture, stating, "We are excited to step into a new sector, particularly one which not only has a significant growth potential, but also the ability to change livelihoods and contribute significantly to the financial sector.

Our mission is to elevate the standard of life insurance services offered in Bangladesh, with an aim to encourage financial literacy amongst the population.

Shanta has established a brand image and reputation of trust in the sectors we operate in, now we are confident that we can extend the same dedication to the life insurance sector, in terms of offering quality products and services that bring financial stability to policyholders' lives".




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD factories seek higher prices to pay enhanced wages to workers
BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA
Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi
'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'
National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold
Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award
Premier Cement again wins Bronze at ICMAB Award 2022


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft