Jute Ministry's 146 digital services integrated in MyGov platform

A total of 146 digital services of the Textiles and Jute Ministry and its affiliated offices were brought under the umbrella of the government services' integrated platform 'MyGov'.Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, was present at the event of integrating the services with the 'MyGov' platform at the ministry office at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said a press release.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is a matter of joy that 146 services of the ministry and its affiliated offices have been integrated with the 'MyGov' platform that will facilitate the country's citizens to receive services digitally from a single umbrella without facing any hassle.Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the platform in 2020 with the slogan 'Contribution of Digital Bangladesh, all solutions in one address', Gazi said the greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had liberated the country and his daughter transformed it (Bangladesh) into a developing country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now working towards building a developed, prosperous and smart nation by 2041, he added.Secretary of the Textiles and Jute Ministry Md Abdur Rauf moderated the programme while officials concerned of the a2i and officials of the ministry were present.