Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:02 PM
Business

MetLife BD retains the highest financial rating

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MetLife Bangladesh has successfully retained AAA credit rating for its strong financial capability to operate smoothly and pay insurance claims without any financial difficulty. AAA is the highest rating available for an organization.

MetLife Bangladesh received this rating from Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB), a leading name in the country for credit research and analytics, says a press release.

Since 2010, MetLife Bangladesh has consistently received the highest rating from CRAB, and that run continues with the AAA rating in 2023 for the 13th consecutive year. The rating reflects MetLife's strong competitive position, operating efficiency, sound profitability, high quality of assets, and sound liquidity position.

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "Our excellent financial strength enables MetLife to operate smoothly and settle customer claims without delay or financial difficulty. AAA credit rating is more than an endorsement of our excellent financial strength.�




