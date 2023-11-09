Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Record number of imported cars unloaded at Mongla Port

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Khulna Correspondent


KHULNA, Nov 8: A record numbers of 6,756 imported cars has so far been unloaded from 9 ships a Mongla Port in the current fiscal year, an official of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) told The Daily Observer on Wednesday.

On November 7, a Japanese ship 'M V Malaysia Star last docked at Mongla port and unloaded 1,266 imported cars.
"It took only 16 hours to unload the last consignment of 1,266 cars as the government has implemented some mega projects for importing vehicles in the Mongla Port," the second largest Port of the country, said the official.

Earlier, on 15 September, a total of 795 imported cars were unloaded through Mongla Port.

After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the businessmen are showing their keen interest to use Mongla Port as the distance between Dhaka to Mongla now stands only 170 kilometers while Dhaka to Chittagong stands at 260 kilometers, Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of MPA told OBSERVER today.

A total of 13,574 cars were imported through Mongla Port in 2022-23 FY, he said, adding that 6,756 cars were unloaded from July to November 7 during the current FY.

"It takes only three to four hours to reach Dhaka from Mongla Port while it took 14 hours before the the inauguration of the Padma Bridge," he added.

He , however, said, after modernization of Mongla Port and opens of the Padma Bridge, around 80 percent of vehicles have been imported through the Mongla Port.
 
Now, Mongla Port provides more facilities than any other port for unloading imported cars within a short time. Side by side with that it takes short time to reach Dhaka from the Port, he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD factories seek higher prices to pay enhanced wages to workers
BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA
Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi
'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'
National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold
Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award
Premier Cement again wins Bronze at ICMAB Award 2022


Latest News
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Sri Lanka bundled out for meager 171 against New Zealand
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft