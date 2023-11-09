Record number of imported cars unloaded at Mongla Port

KHULNA, Nov 8: A record numbers of 6,756 imported cars has so far been unloaded from 9 ships a Mongla Port in the current fiscal year, an official of the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) told The Daily Observer on Wednesday.On November 7, a Japanese ship 'M V Malaysia Star last docked at Mongla port and unloaded 1,266 imported cars."It took only 16 hours to unload the last consignment of 1,266 cars as the government has implemented some mega projects for importing vehicles in the Mongla Port," the second largest Port of the country, said the official.Earlier, on 15 September, a total of 795 imported cars were unloaded through Mongla Port.After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the businessmen are showing their keen interest to use Mongla Port as the distance between Dhaka to Mongla now stands only 170 kilometers while Dhaka to Chittagong stands at 260 kilometers, Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of MPA told OBSERVER today.A total of 13,574 cars were imported through Mongla Port in 2022-23 FY, he said, adding that 6,756 cars were unloaded from July to November 7 during the current FY."It takes only three to four hours to reach Dhaka from Mongla Port while it took 14 hours before the the inauguration of the Padma Bridge," he added.He , however, said, after modernization of Mongla Port and opens of the Padma Bridge, around 80 percent of vehicles have been imported through the Mongla Port.Now, Mongla Port provides more facilities than any other port for unloading imported cars within a short time. Side by side with that it takes short time to reach Dhaka from the Port, he added.