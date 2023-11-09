Video
BRAC Bank signs deal with 2 local ITES firms

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

BRAC Bank PLC has entered into an Employee Banking (EB) agreement with GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, two renowned ITES companies in Bangladesh.

This strategic partnership underscores BRAC Bank's commitment to offering specialized banking solutions tailored for corporate clients, says a press release.

The landmark agreement was signed at BRAC Bank's Corporate Head Office in Dhaka recently. Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank; and Imtiaz Ilahi, Managing Director, GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Under the agreement, the employees ofGraphicPeople and SoftwarePeoplewill enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience, including salary account, multi-currency debit card, credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD, priority services and privileges of BRAC Bank Employee Banking proposition, says a press release.

The signing ceremony saw attendance from notable figures from both parties. From GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, Rashed Habibullah, Director, Finance and Admin, and Bushra Muquith, Manager, Human Resources, graced the occasion.

BRAC Bank was represented with A.K.M.Tareq, Senior Zonal Head, Distribution Network; Faysal Haider, Regional Head; Tunvir Rahman, Regional Head; Emdadul Haque, Regional Head; Monirul Islam Rony, Head of Retail Deposit and Lending, Products; A K M Shahadul Islam, Head of Employee Banking; Zahedul Matin, Cluster Manager; and Zebun Nahar, Senior Manager, Employee Banking.

GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, initiated in 2005 as a Denmark-Bangladesh joint venture, are now proud members of WPP, the world's largest agency network. These companies are shining examples of collaborative ventures between Denmark and Bangladesh.

Their unique blend of creativity and IT prowess has culminated in the creation of two of Bangladesh's most revenue-generating ITES establishments.

Partnered with their Danish counterparts, they provide cutting-edge advertising and marketing solutions globally, catering to blue-chip clients like Dell, Microsoft, Ford, HSBC, Colgate, and Pfizer.




