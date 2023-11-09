Video
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides amid opposition-led blockade

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second straight session on Wednesday in lackluster trade as opposition enforces the second two-day-long spell of countrywide blockade, demanding election under a non partisan caretaker government.

At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX fell by 2.88 points to 6,273 while DSES Shariah index increased by 9 points to 1,361. The DS 30 index also decreased by 1,44 points to 2,129.

According to DSE data, 12 crore 3 lakh 51 thousand 844 shares, mutual funds and bonds of 302 institutions were exchanged in DSE on Wednesday. The rtransaction however, decreased to Tk 516.2 crore from Tk 545.75 crore , the transactions on Tuesday.
 
Share prices of 45 companies on the DSE fell against the increase in share prices of 102 companies. Share prices of 155 companies remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Apex Footwear, Beach Hatchery, Khulna Paper Printing, Emerald Oil, CVOPRL, RD Food, Monospool Paper, Capitec Grameen Bank and Khan Brothers PP.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khulna Paper Printing, Premier Cement, Khan Brothers PP, Intake Online, Deshnandhu Polymer, Aramit Cement, CVOPRL, Beach Hatchery, BD Thai and Bengalwindsor.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Capitec Grameen Bank, Ambi Pharma, Libra Infusion, Union Capital, Crystal Insu, Monospool Paper, NTC, Aziz Pipe, Imam Button and Sonali Ansh.

At the CSE, its main index of CSE CASPI decreased by 11 points to 18,588.  Shares and units of 149 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 33, decreased for 60 and remained unchanged for 56.

At the end of the day, Tk 5.54 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous day, Tk 10.80 crore shares were traded on Tuesday.




