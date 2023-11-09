Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JICA celebrates 50 years of its partnership with BD

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

JICA celebrates 50 years of its partnership with BD

JICA celebrates 50 years of its partnership with BD

Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Japan is a tested friend of Bangladesh and this partnership between the two countries Bangladesh will achieve its goals.

While addressing as the chief guest at an event held to celebrate 50 years of continuous partnership between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Bangladesh at a city hotel late on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said the further development of the his country  will take place through the cooperation of Japan.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was present attended the event as the guest of honour. Besides, Ito Teruyuki, Director General of South Asia Department of JICA Headquarters and Sharifa Khan, Senior Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) were present as special guests at the event. Along with other guests, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide was also present.

JICA has so far provided 3,285 billion Japanese yen (about $22 billion) as official development assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh alongside 144 billion Japanese yen ($965 million) as grant aid until 2022, technical cooperation up to 104 billion Japanese yen ($699 million) and 25 billion Japanese yen (about $166 million) for private sector investment finance in the form of loans and equity so far.

The organization has also provided training and education to more than 14,000 government staffs and deployed 1,286 Japanese Overseas Cooperation Volunteers in the country.

Emphasizing on the outstanding friendship between Bangladesh and Japan Ichiguchi Tomohide said: "Through this journey of 50 years, JICA has extended cooperation to Bangladesh in the forms of technical cooperation, concessional loans, grant aid, voluntary and various forms of cooperation in many sectors."

Highlighting the important projects completed with JICA's cooperation in the country, Ito Teruyuki said: "JICA has provided more than 3 trillion Japanese yen in support to Bangladesh which is worth more than $20 billion. Bangladesh is now one of our top three loan recipient countries worldwide."

Sharifa Khan said: "Japan's cooperation has reached to all areas of Bangladesh over the last 50 years. Japan has participation in all 15 sectors of the country. Currently, Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. JICA is very positive and cooperative in taking new initiatives for the development of the country."

Sharifa also said the government of Bangladesh is grateful to the Japanese government for all the support it has extended over the last 50 years.

Notable development projects that have created long-term positive impacts in Bangladesh with Japanese support include Maheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative with Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project for three Dhaka Metro lines, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project, 2nd Kanchpur, Meghna and Gomoti Bridge Construction Project, Bangladesh Special Economic Zone Project at Araihazar and Bridges Rehabilitation and Construction Projects.

JICA's 50 years of cooperation also include education, health, agriculture and rural development, good governance, private sector development, disaster risk reduction, water supply and sanitation, solid waste management and power and energy.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD factories seek higher prices to pay enhanced wages to workers
BD may see apparel export decline: QIMA
Despite price hike people are happy in my area: Tipu Munshi
'To hit $100b export target by 2030 denim shipment to be doubled'
National Life wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award Gold
Southeast Bank holds confce on Risk and Sustainable Finance 2023
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Gold Award
Premier Cement again wins Bronze at ICMAB Award 2022


Latest News
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Sri Lanka bundled out for meager 171 against New Zealand
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft