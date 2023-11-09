JICA celebrates 50 years of its partnership with BD

Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Japan is a tested friend of Bangladesh and this partnership between the two countries Bangladesh will achieve its goals.While addressing as the chief guest at an event held to celebrate 50 years of continuous partnership between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Bangladesh at a city hotel late on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said the further development of the his country will take place through the cooperation of Japan.Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori was present attended the event as the guest of honour. Besides, Ito Teruyuki, Director General of South Asia Department of JICA Headquarters and Sharifa Khan, Senior Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) were present as special guests at the event. Along with other guests, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide was also present.JICA has so far provided 3,285 billion Japanese yen (about $22 billion) as official development assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh alongside 144 billion Japanese yen ($965 million) as grant aid until 2022, technical cooperation up to 104 billion Japanese yen ($699 million) and 25 billion Japanese yen (about $166 million) for private sector investment finance in the form of loans and equity so far.The organization has also provided training and education to more than 14,000 government staffs and deployed 1,286 Japanese Overseas Cooperation Volunteers in the country.Emphasizing on the outstanding friendship between Bangladesh and Japan Ichiguchi Tomohide said: "Through this journey of 50 years, JICA has extended cooperation to Bangladesh in the forms of technical cooperation, concessional loans, grant aid, voluntary and various forms of cooperation in many sectors."Highlighting the important projects completed with JICA's cooperation in the country, Ito Teruyuki said: "JICA has provided more than 3 trillion Japanese yen in support to Bangladesh which is worth more than $20 billion. Bangladesh is now one of our top three loan recipient countries worldwide."Sharifa Khan said: "Japan's cooperation has reached to all areas of Bangladesh over the last 50 years. Japan has participation in all 15 sectors of the country. Currently, Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. JICA is very positive and cooperative in taking new initiatives for the development of the country."Sharifa also said the government of Bangladesh is grateful to the Japanese government for all the support it has extended over the last 50 years.Notable development projects that have created long-term positive impacts in Bangladesh with Japanese support include Maheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative with Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project for three Dhaka Metro lines, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project, 2nd Kanchpur, Meghna and Gomoti Bridge Construction Project, Bangladesh Special Economic Zone Project at Araihazar and Bridges Rehabilitation and Construction Projects.JICA's 50 years of cooperation also include education, health, agriculture and rural development, good governance, private sector development, disaster risk reduction, water supply and sanitation, solid waste management and power and energy.